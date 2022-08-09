Met Office issues amber heat warning for South West
Subscribe newsletter
The Met Office has issued an amber heat warning today for the South West of England which will come into force from midday today.
The warning is set to last from Tuesday through to Saturday with temperatures reaching the high twenties by the end of the week. Though the heat will not reach temperatures like those at the end of July when the Met Office issued red health warnings for some parts of England, it is still advising people to look out for vulnerable people such as the elderly, young children and babies and those with underlying health conditions.
Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said: ‘Temperatures will feel very warm again this week, particularly in southern and central parts of the country.
‘We want everyone to enjoy the warm weather safely when it arrives, but remember that heat can have a fast impact on health.
‘It’s important to ensure that people who are more vulnerable – elderly people who live alone and people with underlying health conditions – are prepared for coping during the hot weather.
‘The most important advice is to ensure they stay hydrated, keep cool and take steps to prevent their homes from overheating.’
The Met Office has also advised people to close curtains in rooms facing the sun, stay hydrated and ensure they wear appropriate clothes for the weather to stay as cool as possible.
There has been no rain forecast and the dry weather is expected to last throughout the week at least.
To see the latest forecast visit www.metoffice.gov.uk.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |