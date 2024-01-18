The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for Devon and Cornwall which will remain in place from Sunday 6am to Monday 6am.
Temperatures are set to increase but this change in airmass is likely to cause strong winds. Wind speeds are expected to reach up to 50-60mph across the whole of the South West, though the north of England is likely to see winds ranging from 70-80mph.
The weather forecaster has warned that there may travel delays or cancellations with a slight chance of damage to buildings and the possibility of power cuts. Some bridges and roads may need to be closed.
There is a small chance that flying debris may cause injuries or a danger to life while coastal areas could see a small chance of injuries or death from large waves.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist David Hayter explained: “Conditions will stay cold on Friday but a change in weather type is on the way, bringing milder air for the UK during the course of the weekend.
“This change will initially be relatively benign in terms of weather impacts, with a dry Friday and start to Saturday for many in the south of the UK. The Atlantic influence will then introduce some wet and windy weather, with a deep area of low pressure approaching from the west on Sunday.
“While detail is still being worked out, we expect windy weather for many and some heavy rain in the west and so we’ve issued warnings for Sunday for wind and rain. Watch out for updates to these warnings on Friday and Saturday as the forecast develops.”