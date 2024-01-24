On Saturday, February 24, Sir Michael and Lady Clare Morpurgo are revisiting Hatherleigh Parish Church and taking with them friends Carol Hughes and the four musicians who form the Iddesleigh String Quartet. They are raising funds for the bellringers’ bell restoration fund. The concert title, My Heart Was a Tree, is a line from a Ted Hughes poem and the title of one of Sir Michael’s recent books. The programme will include poems by Ted Hughes, Sean Rafferty and Michael Morpurgo on the theme of trees and the countryside, with music by Elgar, Schubert, Vaughan Williams and Vivaldi. Find out more from Hatherleigh Post Office, contact Isabella Whitworth on [email protected] or take a lookat the Hatherleigh Bellringers Facebook page.