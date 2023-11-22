Parking charges for Okehampton’s Mill Street are set to rise from April 2024 following a decision by West Devon Borough Council to increase charges at long stay car parks in Tavistock, Okehampton, Hatherleigh and Chagford.
The proposal will mean that Okehampton’s Mill Road car park will have a 30p increase in the two-hour charge, bringing it to £2 to in line with Tavistock’s Bedford and Brook Street car parks.
Cllr Tony Leech, said: “The decision made is based on trying to make sure we are doing the best we can for local businesses which is usually short term parking which we have kept the same so I think this time round they have got it about right.”
Hatherleigh’s and Chagford’s charges will stay the same for up to two hours’ parking.
The public has 21 days to respond to the proposals.
Cllr Adam Bridgewater (Ind, Tavistock South East), the council’s lead for people and community, said the council had consciously frozen charges at an exceptionally challenging financial period.
“The reality is that we have to deliver our services and make sure the council can operate now and in the future,” he said.
“We have to find the best way to do that with the least impact as possible to our residents and by increasing the long stay tariffs, but still at a very competitive price compared to other areas. We can provide income for the long term while still keeping our short stay car parking at the same price.”
Parking charges at the main Tavistock car park, the Bedford, will rise for the four-hour and all-day tariff by one pound as well.
The council also agreed that Brentor and Lydford car parks will be removed from the council’s ownership and control.