More than 100,000 children now safe on a bike

Devon County Council is preparing to reach an impressive milestone of delivering Bikeability cycle training to more than 100,000 children.

Since 2006, around 93,000 children in Devon have taken part in the cycle training delivered by the county council.

With Devon being awarded £440,000 from the Department for Transport’s £20 million national programme in 2022/23, a further 11,600 children in Devon will be able to benefit from Bikeability over the next year, which will take the total figure over the 100,000 mark. Bikeability offers three levels of training, providing children with important cycling skills and confidence to help them cycle more safely and more often.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council Cabinet member with responsibility for cycling, said: ‘Bikeability is a well-established and popular programme in Devon and this year it will be an incredible achievement to reach and exceed the total of having helped 100,000 children to take part in the cycle training. We have a good track record of delivering cycle training in Devon with an experienced and dedicated team of Bikeability instructors. Not only does it help improve health and benefit the local environment, but it also helps pupils to develop better road safety awareness.’