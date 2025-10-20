Over 100 children in Devon are actively searching for a home, as Devon County Council urge families from all walks of life to consider adoption.
For National Adoption Week, October 20 to 26, Adopt South West aims to challenge common misconceptions about who can adopt.
Adopt South West supports adopted children, adults and adoptive parents through their adoption journey.
Regardless of religion or culture, relationship status, sexuality, home ownership or whether there are other children in the home, what matters most is the ability to provide stability and care.
Amanda White, Adopt South West’s head of service, said: “Too often, people think they won’t be considered to adopt because they’re not ‘perfect’,
“Children are looking for the right families who see them, hear them and welcome them into a stable family home.”
Currently there are 122 children who are actively ‘family finding’, which include 18 sibling groups, with more boys than girls waiting for a loving home.
They are children of all ages, with older children, those with additional needs, disabilities or in sibling groups waiting longer.
And of those who are waiting, 28 are seeking something called ‘Early Permanence’.
Early Permanence is a type of planning which helps a child or children find a safe, stable and permanent home as quickly as possible, living with their potential adopters prior to final decisions being made.
Children who need adoption come from a variety of backgrounds, so adopters are needed with a wide range of knowledge, skills and lifestyles.
Councillor Richard Jefferies, Devon County Council’s cabinet member for children’s services [and] social care, said: “We have more children than we have adopters and the gap is growing. If you’ve ever thought about adoption — even just once — now is the time to explore it.”
