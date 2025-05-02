The atmosphere was charged on Dartmoor yesterday morning (May 1) as revellers gathered at dawn for a traditional May Day celebration.
A stunning show of lightning lit the skies above Haytor as Morris dancers prepared to celebrate Beltane.
Grimspound Border Morris and Beltane Border Morris arrived at Haytor Rock at around 4.45am for the annual festival.
Meaning bright fire, Beltane marks the starting point of summer and celebrates the coming season of light and growth.
Grimspound Border Morris performed their own displays, The Grimspound Wren and Haccombe, where dancers perform with sticks of fire.
The event ended with Grimspound Border Morris and Beltane Border Morris uniting for a fire dance and singalong.