Sir Geoffrey said: ‘I want to congratulate West Devon Borough Council on its excellent work to secure this welcome investment. This comes on top of unprecedented direct government investment in West Devon, with a new school for Tavistock College, and £13.5 million for a new railway station and transport hub at Okehampton to serve the successfully reopened rail line to Exeter. I am looking forward to seeing this grant well used by West Devon Borough Council to drive forward the priorities of our local communities.’