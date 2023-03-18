Dave Slater, South West regional director for Natural England, said: ‘Dartmoor contains three of the largest moorland SSSIs in the country, but none of these are in a ‘favourable condition’ with rare moorland birds all but disappearing from the area and precious peatland habitats damaged. The right type of grazing is fundamental to restoring the health of these moors. Society needs thriving nature as part of our farming systems and that is especially important in our national parks. Getting that right takes time but can be done.