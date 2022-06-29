Multi-vehicle crash on A30

By Amy Hetherington   |   Reporter   |
Tuesday 12th July 2022 11:00 am
There was a three-vehicle collision on the A30 Eastbound near Okehampton Services on July 2.

The police confirmed minor injuries were sustained in the collision and one lane had to be closed until the vehicle was recovered.

