‘We have had a really successful 2023 and we wanted to thank our amazing volunteers who keep this wonderful Museum open. It is amazing that all their hard work has been recognised with the Visit Devon award and everyone is both thrilled and proud. We look forward to all the opportunities 2024 offers when we reopen on the 18th March. For those missing the Museum please check out our websitewww.dartmoorlife.org.uk where there are many interesting films and articles to enjoy. Seasons Greetings to all and a happy New Year.’