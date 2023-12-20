To celebrate the end of another fabulous year the Trustees and Volunteers of the Museum of Dartmoor Life enjoyed a visit to the archive of the Museum of Policing in Devon & Cornwall. Curator, Alison Holmes and her archivists, shared history, stories and objects not normally seen by the general public. The volunteers were fascinated and very appreciative. Afterwards everyone returned to the Museum for a delicious Christmas buffet lunch and a chance to see their Visit Devon silver award for Best Small Visitor Attraction. Manager/Curator Kristy Turner said:
‘We have had a really successful 2023 and we wanted to thank our amazing volunteers who keep this wonderful Museum open. It is amazing that all their hard work has been recognised with the Visit Devon award and everyone is both thrilled and proud. We look forward to all the opportunities 2024 offers when we reopen on the 18th March. For those missing the Museum please check out our websitewww.dartmoorlife.org.uk where there are many interesting films and articles to enjoy. Seasons Greetings to all and a happy New Year.’