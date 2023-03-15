The Museum of Dartmoor Life in Okehampton is set tomorrow for the first time this year.
There will be an opening event on the day to mark the start of the season for the museum which will remain open until the end of October.
The museum will be open between 10am and 4pm from Monday to Saturday until October 31 when it will close again for the winter.
The Museum of Dartmoor Life started life as a charitable trust in 1978 in order to provide Okehampton and the north Dartmoor region with a local history museum.
It was opened to the public for the first time in 1981 and is located on the premises of a former 19th century mill.
Among displays at the museum are features on the farming life of the area, on the natural history of Dartmoor and on the moor’s early history stretching back to prehistoric times.