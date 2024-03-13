Dartmoor is rich with folklore and customs, witchcraft and legends, piskies, ghosts and the Devil. It is these stories that connect us to this land, our land, Dartmoor.
At the Museum of Dartmoor Life in Okehampton, they are exploring the relevance of these tales to our contemporary society. Folklore is not dead, in fact it is growing in popularity every year for example the raising of Old Crockern, a spirit of the moors, to fight with the right to roam and wild camping protestors. You may have seen this giant walking over the moors, but now he is at the Museum in all his glory, created by community workshops to continue his story.
This exhibition has been created by many co-curators. Mark Norman of the Folklore Library, author Helen Bruce from Solstice Storytelling Circle, artist Ethan Pennell of Crow Man Crow, Dartmoor witch Suzi Crockford, Tim Sandles of Legendary Dartmoor, Lewis Winks from Right to Roam and Stars are for Everyone (who led protests again the ban on wild campaign), Harry Key and Ant Veal of Beltane Border Morris, storyteller Lisa Schneidau, Ruth Webb of The Lost Giants, Dartmoor’s Daughter Emma Cunis, herbalist Jenny Carden, Denise Rowe of Earth Dances, moor guide and editor Paul Rendell, artist Phil Clark and photographer Glavind Strachan.
They have each added their unique voices and some wonderful exhibits to enjoy. Items from the museum’s archive are also on display such as original handwritten spells, a 120 year old Piskie souvenir and a photo of the white witch’s stall at Okehampton Market selling tablets and blessings. Everything has been pulled together by Museum Manager and Curator Kristy Turner who said: “We are so grateful to the amazing people who responded to our call for co-curators. The result is an exhibition we are all proud of and our visitors will love.
“Everybody is looking for connection and a sense of belonging and maybe a little magic during these times that are difficult for many and these stories give us that. We hope people will visit with an open mind and leave enchanted and wanting to learn more.
“We are hoping to have events on during the year with talks, storytelling sessions, meet the artist days, walks and competitions. Check out our website at www.dartmoorlife.org.uk and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to keep updated.’Crediton Museum is also running a folklore exhibition this year so why not make a day of it and take the Dartmoor Line and visit both exhibitions by train. Do check opening times for Crediton Museum before making a visit.
The Museum of Dartmoor Life reopens for the season on the 18th March at 10am. The museum is open from 10am – 4pm Monday to Saturday. The Magic & Myth Exhibition will run all year until the museum closes at the beginning of November.