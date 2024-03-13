At the Museum of Dartmoor Life in Okehampton, they are exploring the relevance of these tales to our contemporary society. Folklore is not dead, in fact it is growing in popularity every year for example the raising of Old Crockern, a spirit of the moors, to fight with the right to roam and wild camping protestors. You may have seen this giant walking over the moors, but now he is at the Museum in all his glory, created by community workshops to continue his story.