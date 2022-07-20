Music and sunshine was a good mix for second Okey Music Day

Okehampton residents came out to bask in the sun and the music on Saturday (July 17) as the town enjoyed its second Okey Music Day.

The town hosted the all-day event, running from 10am to midnight, at which local bands from across West Devon, and even some from Plymouth, came to perform to the delight of the crowds.

Performers included Mariners Away, The Hummingbirds, The Wreckords and Wren Music’s Devon Youth Ensemble among many others across five different stages: The Museum stage, the London Inn stage, the Music and Bean stage, The King’s Arms stage and the Fountain Inn stage, where there was also the chance to get involved in a live mic session.

Dave Rich, who organised the event, said: ‘It was fantastic. It went really really well; very, very pleased. We had a great turn out, the bands were fantastic and the weather was amazing.’

Mr Rich and his wife Gemma established the day following the end of the pandemic in order to give the town a morale boost and help out local musicians who were struggling as a result. The first music day was held last year and proved to be a great success.

All money collected on the day will go towards paying musicians’ fees and the cost of putting on the event.