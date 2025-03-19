A concert entitled ‘The Food of Love’ is aid of Okehampton Library is being held at the Ockment Centre on Saturday, March 29.
The concert, at 7.30pm, is being organised by the Friends of Okehampton Library to raise vital funds for various works and projects in the library.
It will feature a range of local musicians: a jazz trio ‘83’, Okehampton Community Voices Choir, an Everly Brothers tribute (The Neverlys), young student performers from Okehampton College and visiting Danish students. There will also be poetry and some Shakespearean verse to add to the cultural mix.
The format is a cafe/nightclub and people are encouraged to bring their own drinks and other refreshments with them. Tickets at £10 available on the door. Doors open at 7pm.