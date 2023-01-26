A COMPETITION has been launched to name an orphaned otter found in a town centre garden.
The youngster was found in Tavistock and taken to Westmoor Vets which then contacted the Devon charity UK Wild Otter Trust for longer term care before returning to the wild in the River Tavy area.
The male cub is thriving and the trust is beginning a 12-month rehabilitation programme.
Dave Webb, trust founder, is encouraging people to name the orphaned boy otter.
He said: ‘We rescued this little Eurasian Otter cub at the beginning of January from Tavistock. He was found in a garden following some children and took shelter by the side of their shed, after which their dad called us.
‘The nearby river was raging so we went and collected the little one. He weighed only 1.6kg when he rescued him and is now doing really well and weighs 2.3kg.’
It will cost £5 per entry and on Thursday next week (February 2) all the names will be put in a 'randomiser' for the name to be chosen. All names must be water themed.
The name should be added into the note section at check out. The naming competition can be found at UKWOT Facebook page on this link:https://www.facebook.com/ukwildottertrust?__tn__=-UC*F
If entrants would like to put forward more than one name or the same name several times, then intervals of £5 must be for each one (for example, two names = £10, 5 names = £25).
The winning name will receive an adoption package for the otter you have named.
All money raised will go straight to caring for the orphaned otter cub and the other otter cubs at our rehabilitation centre in Devon.
Terms and conditions:
- All names must be water themed.
- The trust reserves the right to not name the otter any name which is hateful, discriminatory or a swear word.
- All names will be put in a randomiser and the chosen one is final.
The trust has a well-proven record of providing care and teaching cubs in the absence of their mothers how to survive in the wild.
UKWOT is based in South Molton dedicated to protecting and promoting a positive understanding of the European otter and its conservation
Dave said; ‘We want everyone to be able to engage with and appreciate these beautiful animals. We work hard to raise awareness, education and share information in as many ways as possible.’
Anyone finding an otter of any age needing help can call UKWOT on 07866462820 or 01769 580621.