Proper Job Resource Centre CIO (charitable incorporated organisation), based in Chagford, has been successful in its bid for £10,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund which offers grants to help organisations improve their local communities.
With the funding, Proper Job will coordinate a series of at least 30 workshops and events over the next 12 months in order to engage local people to promote and encourage sustainable behaviours, especially to reduce waste, and will include children’s workshops, skill-share events, repair workshops and composting talks.
Proper Job already runs educational events, engaging 660 beneficiaries last year, but with the help of the community fund it will be able expand and offer more workshops in the West Devon area.
Proper Job’s aim is to bring people together and build resilience through the cost of living crisis by increasing awareness and promoting the benefits of reducing, reusing and recycling and conserving the local natural environment through education and promoting sustainable behaviours to reduce waste, increase biodiversity and reduce carbon emissions.
The project will benefit a range of different demographics by hosting inter-generational skill-share events. At least ten of the workshops and events will be targeted towards families with children and Proper Job hopes it can help to educate and inspire children to reduce their waste and care about the environment therefore supporting them and their families at the earliest stage possible to have positive waste behaviours for life.
Proper Job says it is proud to have a large group of supporters, volunteers (ranging from the ages of 10-90), regular customers and workshop providers who have engaged with at least 15500 beneficiaries each year at the reuse centre and shop.
Upcoming events include a summer holiday junk modelling workshop, sewing repair, electrical repair, community film screening and talk and community litter picking.
For more information visit the website www.proper-job.org or find it on Facebook and Insta @properjobreuse.