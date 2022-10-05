National Lottery funds Wren Music for singing group to help long covid sufferers
Subscribe newsletter
Okehampton music charity, Wren Music, has recently received a grant for £115,000 to hold singing groups to help people with respiratory problems, including long covid.
The grant, which was donated by the National Lottery, will enable Wren Music to hold singing groups for people with respiratory difficulties including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and long covid as part of the Singing for Wellness initiative which started in Torbay but is now expanding to include East and West Devon.
Marilyn Tucker, chief executive and creative director at Wren Music, said: ‘Wren Music wants to say a big thank you to National Lottery players for enabling us to roll out this project.
‘The project helps people with COPD and others with respiratory difficulties by addressing both their physical health and social needs.
‘It provides a happy social place for them to meet together, many of whom are only now coming back to in-person events after the covid pandemic.’
The Singing for Wellness group, based in Torbay, uses singing and vocal exercises to help alleviate pulmonary problems which could include breathlessness, coughing, wheezing and tightness in the chest but is now encouraging other singing groups to get involved and help those with breathing difficulties.
It is hoped that the scheme will help the mental wellbeing of any participant by providing a community of understanding and support, particularly since many of the singers have needed to isolate more than most during the pandemic.
Rowan Miller, head of funding for the South West at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: ‘Thanks to National Lottery players, this vital funding will have a huge impact on people’s lives across the South West.
‘Our funding plays a big role in helping communities to unleash their potential and it is great to see groups like Wren Music making a positive difference and continuing to support their communities to thrive.’
With an emphasis on folk music, Wren Music works to make music-making opportunities available to everyone across Devon and runs choirs, orchestras and other events for children, disabled and vulnerable adults and the general public.
At one of its most recent events, Wren Music community musicians visited Okehampton care home, Kent House, to present the residents with a copy of the song they helped towrite for the Lantern Festival held earlier this year.
Wren Music has also held a wassailing event at the Okehampton Community Garden and has featured on the BBC’s Antiques Road Trip.
For more information visit www.wrenmusic.co.uk.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |