Heddon Valley, set in the West Exmoor coast, was the favourite landscape of the Romantic Poets including Wordsworth and Coleridge. When you arrive, why not follow the deep, lush wooded river valley down to the sea at Heddon's Mouth beach – a great walk for all the family. Or explore further east to Woody Bay, a quiet and wooded cove with spectacular views over the Bristol Channel. To the west, the Hangman Hills boast towering sea cliffs and beautiful moorland scenery, offering energetic walking and wonderful views over Combe Martin. As well as spectacular coastal and woodland walks, there is also a pantry (selling hot drinks and ice creams, including dog ice cream), car park and toilets in Heddon Valley itself. Dogs are welcome in most places, including the take-away café, The Pantry and the Hunter's Inn beer garden. Dogs must be kept on leads throughout the year, to help protect wildlife that call the valley home.