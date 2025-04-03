A woman from Okehampton has published her first children’s book, inspired by Fatherford Woods and Dartmoor.
Joanna Morgan released ‘A Mystery In Windy Woods’ in February and has just received the news that her book will be available for hire at Okehampton Library.
The first book in the series inspired by Enid Blyton’s Secret Seven, follows twins, cautious Tom and bubbly Annie as they stumble upon a mystery in Windy Woods.
In the book aimed at seven to ten-year-olds, Annie and Tom come across an escaped prisoner on their adventure. After solving the mystery, the book concludes with a happy ending.
Joanna said: “It felt amazing to finally finish the book and go outside my comfort zone.
“I hope this book inspires other people to write their own stories.”
Joanna’s background is in marketing and fundraising but was inspired to take up writing after being nudged by her son, Sam.
“It’s always been on my bucket list to write a book but I was putting it off because I didn’t know if I was good enough then. Sam kept saying, ‘have you written that book yet?’ so I started working on it last year and it’s taken me eight months to complete it.”
Joanna’s got the writing bug, she’s already planning the second book in the series, where Tom and Annie adventure around the Devon and Cornwall coast.
“In my next book i’m hoping to create the characters to mirror people across society so children can see themselves in somebody in there.
“It will be an adventure and a mystery for kids to have fun and enjoy reading.”
To celebrate the release of A Mystery in Windy Woods, Joanna will be visiting St James Primary School in Okehampton for a reading.