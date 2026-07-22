A fledgling community radio station has taken to the airwaves offering friendship, chat, events and news - as well as a chance to share experiences of mental health.
Alison Cooper, is one of the founders of the brand-new online radio station, Granite Radio Dartmoor, which does not rely on a large studio set-up, but has presenters and guests broadcasting from back rooms in their homes with only a laptop and microphone (and reliable internet connection - crucial on remote Dartmoor.
Alison, formerly of Janna Radio, Ocean City and Horrabridge radio stations, said: “Granite Radio Dartmoor came from a thought me and Mark had – wouldn't it be nice to have a station that felt friendly, warm and genuinely local?
“I enjoy discovering what makes people tick, finding the humour in everyday life and taking a moment to reflect on the things that really matter.”
The station will see presenters and listeners discuss shared experiences of mental health.
Alison, a former hospital medical secretary, said: “Both Mark and I cope with regular anxiety. I have social anxiety, which simply means I can find primarily social situations uncomfortable. Radio is definitely a place where we feel at home, behind the microphone, where I come alive and perhaps paradoxically, feel more comfortable speaking to the world.
“Life can be busy, and it can be tiring. We hope this new station becomes somewhere people can pause to catch their breath.”
Her Tuesday show, from 1pm, features music of various styles from different decades, chat and gentle jokes. Her Sunday show is a “quieter, more reflective hour with reflections from my Christian faith, intended to be relevant to everyone” and to encourage, comfort and offer a “different way of looking at life”.
Alison, who has also worked in a homeless hostel and on a Kibbutz radio, said: “Radio is such good company, it has a way of making us feel a little less alone, and if Granite Radio Dartmoor can do that for even a few, we'll be delighted.
“We're at the beginning of our venture, we now have five presenters, and we'll keep growing and learning as we go. We hope to bring a mix of programmes that make listeners smile, think or simply enjoy the moment.”
During Granite Dartmoor Radio’s short life so far it has covered anything related to Dartmoor, including military live firing times, weather and events and news. Alison and Mark read out the firing times and weather forecasts.
Mark, a former gardener and farm worker, said: “ I love working and walking on Dartmoor and welcome anything and anyone who wants to feature its beauty and events to support our broadcasts.”
He broadcasts on Wednesdays at 7pm with discussions on mental health and Christian reflections interspersed with music from the 70s to the present day.
Father and son Marc and Zac cover music and sport, while Steve also plays music and presents consumer survey findings and quizzes, while David presents daytime 50s music. The latest recruit is David Gee, an experienced radio presenter, iincluding with Radio Horrabridge, who has a 2pm-4pm Saturday slot.
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