A NEW stamp trail has been launched in Devon and Cornwall as part of the Railway 200 celebrations which commemorate 200 years of the modern railway.
Ticket offices at 23 stations across the two counties from Axminster to Penzance will have special Railway 200 stamps as will some station cafes and other locations such as the Library in St Ives, Crediton Station Tea Rooms, the RNLI shop by the beach in East Looe and Newquay Tourist Information Centre.
Free Stamp Trail Collector’s Sheets are available from station ticket offices.
All people need to do is visit participating locations, present their Collector’s Sheet and collect the stamp.
There are 33 stamps to collect, each one unique to its location.
The trail has been put together and organised by the Devon and Cornwall Rail Partnership, a non profit partnership between local authorities, the rail industry and the University of Plymouth where it is based which works to promote and make the most of the two counties’ rail network and especially the branch lines.
Funding to make the trail possible has come from GWR’s Customer and Community Improvement Fund.
David Whiteway, Regional Development Manager (West) for GWR said: “This initiative is a fun and engaging way to celebrate 200 years of railway heritage, while promoting rail travel and local tourism and was one of the Community Fund projects GWR committed to funding this year.”
Richard Burningham, Manager of the Devon and Cornwall Rail Partnership said: “I very much hope the new Stamp Trail will lead to many people exploring our great local rail network to collect the stamps.
“What better way to celebrate locally the contribution the railway has made to the country since the first public trains ran in 1825.”
More information about exploring Devon and Cornwall by train can be found at gwr.com and: www.greatscenicrailways.com .
