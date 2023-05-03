Okehampton Argyle Football Club, along with Okehampton United Charities trustees, recently attended an event at which the club’s new floodlights were switched on for the first time.
The club were able to cover the purchase and installation costs of the new floodlights, which it hopes will improve facilities for all players, after trustees of Okehampton United Charities awarded the club a grant of £26,816.00.
A spokesperson for the football club, said: ‘Having floodlights installed will have a huge benefit to the club and the wider community for years to come. By improving the facilities at the football club, we are hoping to encourage players of all ages and abilities to get involved and play football.
‘We have teams starting from Under 7s right up to adults and veteran teams so there are opportunities for everyone to get involved.
‘We would like to thank Okehampton United Charities for their support, the project would not have been possible without them.’
Along with new floodlights, other improved facilities are also underway, including the construction of a new fence around the pitch.
Ithas two teams competing in the South West Peninsula League and the Devon and Exeter League Premier Division.
The club also runs a youth division with teams from Under 7 to Under 16.