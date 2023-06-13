An Allison Homes representative later responded to this concerns in a separate statement. Andy Cattermole, head of planning at Allison Homes South West, said: ‘We have reminded our contractors about their responsibility to not block the main road and for vehicles to pull clear of the highway. Furthermore, we have asked our site team to ensure they are managing this further. Should this continue we would ask that details of the date, time, vehicle registration number and any sign writing be provided to us and we will then take action directly as required.