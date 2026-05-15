The new Mayor’s Cadet for Okehampton has become one of only two from the Army Cadet Force currently serving in the role across Devon.
Lance Corporal Paige Raines was formally named as the Mayor’s Cadet on Wednesday (May 13) at the Mayor Choosing Ceremony when Cllr Richard Colman and Cllr Laura Bird were both re-elected as mayor and deputy mayor respectively.
In her new role, Lance Corporal Raines will support the mayor at official engagements, remembrance events, parades, and community celebrations, and serve as both an ambassador for her cadet unit and as a visible link between the town’s civic life and its young people.
Detachment commander, Lieutenant Sam Caunter, said: “As a member of the Army Cadet Force, Lance Corporal Raines has demonstrated the cadet values and standard of Courage, Discipline, Respect for Others, Integrity, Loyalty and Selfless Commitment—qualities that sit at the heart of cadet service and make her a fitting representative for both Okehampton Detachment and the wider Okehampton youth community.
“Her appointment has been warmly welcomed by fellow cadets, adult volunteers and civic leaders alike, and she is expected to carry out the role with the professionalism, pride and enthusiasm that have already distinguished her service.
“For Okehampton, the appointment is not only a celebration of one young person’s achievement, but also a reminder of the important contribution made by the town’s young people and the enduring strength of its cadet organisations within the wider community.”
The Mayor Choosing Ceremony, held each year, forms part of one of Okehampton’s most longstanding civic traditions, dating back to 1885. It marks the beginning of a new civic term, is steeped in local history and celebrates the enduring values of public service, community leadership and civic pride that remain central to the town.
The role of Mayor’s Cadet is awarded to a cadet who has demonstrated exceptional commitment, leadership and personal conduct within their organisation.
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