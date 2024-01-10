A new mobile Post Office service, operated by the postmaster for Woolsery, will be available for Sheepwash residents from January 31.
The new service will visit The Square every Wednesday from 11:30am-12:30pm and is intended to restore the village's Post Office service, which closed on December 6 following the resignation of the Sheepwash postmaster.
The mobile Post Office van will be equipped with an electronic tailgate for wheelchair users and those with mobility issues and inside will be equipped with a wheelchair space and a hearing loop.
The Post Office has said that the new service is "the best possible solution to restore Post Office services to the community", and make changes to the existing Woolsery mobile Post Office times, currently serving Clovelly, Parkham, Buckland Brewer, Langtree, Monkleigh, Shebbear, Merton and Meeth, from the week commencing January 29 to accommodate the new stop.
The postal service will also be changing the current outreach services at Beaford and Atherington and replacing them with visits from the Mobile service to the car park at these locations.
The current outreach service at Beaford Village Hall, Beaford, EX19 8LU, will end on January 25 at 3pm and the mobile service will begin on January 30 for the new day and time of 11.30am – 12.30pm.
The current outreach service at Atherington Pavilion, Atherington, EX37 9HY, will cease on January 25 at 12 noon and the new mobile service will start on January 30 from 9 - 11am.
The Post Office said: "We are keen to restore services to this community as soon as possible, so we have decided to go ahead with our plans. Feedback can be given on locations, days and hours and how easy it is to get there and any comments on the opening hours until 6 February."
Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 515519. Submissions can also be made via email to [email protected], by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.
New mobile Post Office timings
- Clovelly - Monday, 3-4pm
- Parkham - Tuesday, 3-4pm
- Buckland Brewer - Monday (1:30-2:30pm), Thursday (11:30am-12:30pm) and Friday (11:30am-12:30pm)
- Langtree - Monday (11:30am – 12:30pm), Thursday (11:30am – 12:30pm) and Friday (11:30am – 12:30pm)
- Monkleigh - Tuesday, 1:30-2:30pm
- Shebbear - Monday (9–11am), Wednesday (9-11am), Thursday (9-11am) and Friday (9-11am)
- Merton - Wednesday, 3-4pm
- Meeth - Wednesday, 1:30-2:30pm