A new mpox vaccination site has opened in Exeter to make it easier for those eligible to get protected.
You may be eligible for the mpox (previously known as monkeypox) vaccine if you are a man who has sex with men and have multiple partners, participate in group sex, or attend sex-on-premises venues. Staff at these venues may also be eligible.
Exeter is one of 12 new vaccination sites across the UK.
While the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed the risk from mpox remains low, having more vaccination sites across the country will improve access to the jabs.
Mpox can be passed on through any close physical contact with mpox blisters or scabs.