A new music group for beginners and experienced musicians to learn to read music and play instruments has been set up by a Tavistock charity.
TASS (Tavistock Area Support Services) is hosting weekly Monday afternoon sessions for everyone to attend under the guidance of tutor Angela Thompson.
The students are starting off with mini xylophones with simple-to-follow exercises and colour-coded diagrams. As Angela demonstrates, they gradually learn to read and follow music.
Anyone who also plays an instrument is particularly welcome so they can accompany the others to practise their learning. So, far students have brought a flute and an accordion. Ultimately, Angela says she would like her students to play as a group for a public audience to showcase their new-found skills.
Flute player Sarah Turner, a high street bank worker, brought along her instrument. She said: “I am involved with TASS as a volunteer and I’m musical, so I thought I’d give this new group a go with a friend. So, far it’s been a lot of fun and I’m meeting some new people. I brought my flute and hope to play it along with the others. But I haven’t picked it up for 30 years.
“This is the perfect environment to start playing again and reading music gradually. It’s very informal and Angela’s a great teacher and goes at the right pace.”
Sarah’s friend Linda Pick, a retired catering worker, is learning to play the xylophone: “This is only my second time and I’m slowly getting there. I’m a complete beginner, but then so are most of us and Angela makes it easy.”
Angela, a TASS volunteer and former primary school music teacher said: “These sessions are for anyone to learn to read and play music and for anyone to play their own instruments. Music is good for mentally stimulating the older people at TASS and brings joy to all.”
