Mother’s Circles will be weekly sessions for new mums and babies up to six months old and will take place in Okehampton at St James Primary School on Mondays between 10:30am and 12pm. Sessions will also be provided at Baobab Cafe in Crediton on Tuesdays between 10:30am and 12pm and North Tawton Merry Go Round on Wednesdays between 10:30am and 12pm.