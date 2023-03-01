A NEW postnatal mothers and babies group is set to start in the Okehampton and Crediton area after Easter.
Mother’s Circles will be weekly sessions for new mums and babies up to six months old and will take place in Okehampton at St James Primary School on Mondays between 10:30am and 12pm. Sessions will also be provided at Baobab Cafe in Crediton on Tuesdays between 10:30am and 12pm and North Tawton Merry Go Round on Wednesdays between 10:30am and 12pm.
Organisers hope that the new group will provide extra support to new mums and help them find time to care for themselves as well as their babies.