A NEW stable block is the subject of a planning application by Richard Vines at Hillhead Farm at Chagford.
Dartmoor National Park Authority planners recommend conditional approval.
Mr Vines wants to replace an existing stable with three looseboxes for foaling and housing mares, foals and young stock.
The fodder store and feed room will provide a clean, dry secure storage area, along with the large pen.
Chagford Parish Council supports this application which supports agriculture, forestry and rural land-based enterprise development.