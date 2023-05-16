Okehampton Primary School PTFA has thanked Okehampton Town Council for its donation towards a commemorative tree for the King in one of the school garden areas.
The tree has been planted in the Year 5 school garden area in a ceremony that was attended by Mayor of Okehampton Bob Tolley, some members of the PTFA and Okehampton Primary School pupils.
The PTFA were also able to purchase a plaque for the tree and extra plants to fill the garden space.
Chrissie Read from the PTFA, said: ‘Coral Vallance and Lily Putman with the help of the mayor Bob Tolley planted the tree. Children from Year 5 read out some facts about the King and the Coronation and they sang the national anthem beautifully.’
King Charles III was crowned nearly two weeks ago on May 6. The event saw millions tune in to watch the event and thousands attended the street parties and other celebratory activities held across the country in honour of the occasion.
On Coronation day, Cllr Tolley also attended the planting of another commemorative tree for the King in Red Lion Yard.