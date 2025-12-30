A campaigner for men’s cancer treatment has been honoured by the King.
Lesley-Ann Simpson, 53, of Plymouth, has received the BEM New Year Honour for services to men's health.
She has led Derriford Hospital-based Chestnut Appeal for Men's Health for over 20 years, during which she has raised in excess of £7 million for the charity.
She was instrumental in bringing innovative treatments for prostate cancer, such as brachytherapy and robotic surgery, to Devon and Cornwall, making them available in the South West for the first time.
Her fundraising efforts have secured vital medical equipment, including mobile scanners and MRI-Fusion Scanners, and supported the funding of six clinical nurse specialists.
She has expanded the charity's remit to include testicular and penile cancers and has given thousands of awareness talks, alongside providing free prostate cancer testing in local community settings.
The charity's awareness campaigns are credited with a lower likelihood of metastatic (secondary) prostate cancer at diagnosis in the South West, and the data from the MRI-Fusion Scanners will inform the UK National Screening Committee's debate on screening for prostate cancers.
