DEVON Air Ambulance has opened the doors of its newest charity shop in a prime Exmouth location, just in time for Christmas.
The newly-located retail outlet at 5 Parade replaces the shop in Chapel Street, Exmouth, and its larger floor space offers a greater range of quality secondhand clothes, accessories, toys and books, bric-a-brac, and Devon Air Ambulance-branded merchandise.
The new shop, which boasts new branding and interior design, was officially opened at 10am on Saturday, December 6.
Cutting the ribbon was Devon Air Ambulance Founder and Life President Ann Ralli, herself an Exmouth resident and former teacher at Exmouth Community College.
She will be accompanied by Devon Air Ambulance CEO, Greg Allen, mascot, Jennie, charity staff and crew.
Ann said: “It’s always an exciting moment when we open a new Devon Air Ambulance shop, but this one is particularly special because it’s in my home town.
“Our shops aren’t just a fantastic way to grab a bargain, recycle pre-loved clothes and accessories, or volunteer for a vital charity; they’re an important link to our communities.
“Every time someone makes a donation, buys an item from our shop, or gift-aids a purchase, it supports our lifesaving mission.
“And every hour from every volunteer helps our crews on the front line and the teams that support them.
“I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone in the retail team who has worked so hard to get this shop up and running before Christmas, and to everyone who has given their time to help.”
Volunteer opportunities are available at the shop.
Devon Air Ambulance Trust is the Charity which raises the funds to keep Devon’s two Air Ambulances flying and its fleet of Critical Care Cars responding.
