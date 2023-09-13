Residents will be able to discuss concerns to Okehampton town councillors at an additional councillor surgery this month.
Cllrs Bob Tolley and Richard Colman will be available to talk to on Wednesday September 27 at the London Inn from 7-9pm for anyone who wishes to raise a concern or ask a question.
Recently, the town council has been searching for ways to encourage more people to contact councillors and discuss concerns with them, as there has been very low footfall at surgeries since the end of the pandemic.
Traditionally councillor surgeries have taken place on a weekday during working hours at the town hall but councillors have pointed out that this is not a convenient time for working people.