A therapeutic mobile game designed to tackle childhood anxiety is reportedly driving positive mental health outcomes in Devon.
Lumi Nova combines cognitive behavioural therapy with ethical immersive gaming and has been used by more than 1100 children aged 7-12 in Devon since it was established in 2023.
The service aims to bridge the gap in mental healthcare provision for children with mild to moderate anxiety and improve access to inclusive and timely care.
In particular, children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) have seen significant outcomes after accessing the service, 93% of children with SEND demonstrated clinical need when first accessing Lumi Nova.
After accessing the service, 97% of children with SEND showed reliable improvement or stayed the same
Manjul Rathee, founder and CEO of BFB Labs, the social impact organisation behind Lumi Nova, said: “It is brilliant to see the positive impact Lumi Nova is having in Devon.
“Accessible, tailored, and engaging child mental health support has never been more important, with 1 in 4 school age children struggling, and waiting lists at an all-time high.
“For children with SEND, there are even higher barriers to accessing mental health support.
“Interventions like Lumi Nova, which provide inclusive, stigma-free and easily accessible mental health support for free, are vital to tackling these and ensuring every child has the tools to build resilience and manage their anxiety.”
Holly Billington, Deputy Director for Children and Family Health Devon said: “We are incredibly impressed with Lumi Nova: Tales of Courage. This innovative app offers a practical and engaging way for children and young people to learn how to manage their fears and anxieties in a supportive environment.”
Families in Devon are able to access the intervention online without the need for prescription or referral via Lumi Nova’s digital self-signup hub.
The Lumi Nova app is available on Android and iOS (with support for older, low-cost devices, to ensure all families are able to access the app).
