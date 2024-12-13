The boss of NHS Devon has called the service “one of the most challenged in the country” after one of the county’s MPs raised fears about the impact of further budget cuts.
Chief executive Steve Moore said such was the pressure on the county’s health service that its aim for this financial year is to stop its deficit going over £80 million.
To do that, it is trying to save £213 million.
Richard Foord, Liberal Democrat MP for Honiton and Sidmouth, wrote an open letter to Mr Moore highlighting NHS Devon’s “significant and ongoing deficit”.
He continued: “I am worried about the effect of further cuts on already over-stretched services, which will potentially cause suffering to my constituents this winter,
“Especially those who are already experiencing challenges with being diagnosed or treated for health conditions.”
Mr Foord acknowledged that NHS Devon is “one of the most financially challenged health organisations in the country” but fears the impact of greater cost-saving efforts on care.
“These are truly eye-watering sums of money to slash from a health service which is already beset by enormous challenges, following years of similar cuts, and years of neglect by the Conservative government,” he added.
Mr Moore said that Devon is subject to “the highest tier of oversight and scrutiny by NHS England”, with a clear requirement to address the deficit.
The service entered a recovery support programme in July 2021, and is at the most serious level, also referred to as being in special measures.
“The causes of [the deficit] are longstanding,” Mr Moore said. “We are working together as a health and care system to address them and provide the best possible care to our population within the resources we have available.”
Distinct pressures in Devon include an ageing and growing population and complex conditions in patients.