THE NHS in the South West is promoting free blood pressure checks this September to reduce premature deaths from the ‘silent killer’ behind heart attacks and strokes.
Supermarkets, sports matches, libraries, workplaces, festivals and concerts will be hosting simple and free NHS blood pressure checks.
Anyone with high blood pressure – known as the ‘silent killer’ as it rarely has symptoms – can then be managed by their doctor or even manage their own condition through lifestyle changes.
Many local pharmacies are now offering free blood pressure checks and people can check what the result might mean using the NHS blood pressure checker.
People can also buy a blood pressure monitor at a pharmacy and check their blood pressure at home. Families can help by urging relatives over 40 to do this or visit a pharmacy or GP surgery to have their blood pressure checked.
Dr Michael Marsh, regional medical director for NHS England South West, said: “You could think of high blood pressure in your blood vessels like the water pressure in a garden hose – when the water flows through the hose normally everything is fine. But if you put your finger on the end and block the flow, the pressure builds and you may get leaks from the hose. When you have high blood pressure this can have a detrimental impact on your organs and puts you at risk of a heart attack or stroke.
“Left undetected and untreated high blood pressure becomes a silent killer, because it rarely has symptoms. The only way to know if you have high blood pressure is to get it checked.”
In the South West, identifying an additional 83,700 people with high blood pressure, could prevent 503 heart attacks and 749 strokes, saving the NHS approximately £14 million.
You are usually considered to have high blood pressure if you’re aged under 80 years old and your reading is either 140/90 or higher when checked by a healthcare professional or 135/85 or higher when checked at home.
For more information visit https://www.england.nhs.uk/south/our-work/blood-pressure/