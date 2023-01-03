THERE will be no trains at all on Devon branch lines from today until Sunday as rail strikes continue.
This includes services on the Dartmoor Line and Tamar Valley Line.
Members of the train drivers’ union ASLEF are striking on Thursday while members of the RMT (Rail, Transport and Maritime Workers’ Union) walk out on Friday and Saturday.
This followed an earlier 48-hour strike by RMT members today and tomorrow, January 3 and 4.
GWR, which runs services in Devon and Cornwall, has confirmed that there will be no services whatsoever on the branch lines from today, Tuesday, until Sunday.
Apart from on Thursday, when no trains will operate at all in Devon and Cornwall, there will be a very limited service on the mainline as far as Plymouth, but no onward travel from there. Services will start later (7.30am) and all journeys must be completed by 6.30pm
Passengers are advised to go to www.gwr.com/strike for details of services.
On the day after the strikes, Sunday, January 8, trains will start later and there could be short-notice cancellations and alterations.
Where services are running, GWR says customers should only travel by train if absolutely necessary, and it is highly recommended that a seat reservation is made.
The RMT union has accused the Government of blocking its talks with railway employers to reach a deal on improved pay and conditions, with workers for Network Rail and 14 train operating companies involved in the industrial action.
Around 40,000 workers are going out on strike between January 3 and 7.
A spokesperson for the RMT said: ‘Despite the union’s best efforts over the Christmas period, rail employers have not arranged any formal negotiations with RMT to resolve the dispute.’