A spokesperson for the NDSART, said: "We are thrilled to once again be one of the receivers of donations from this wonderful festival. Those involved do so much for the community and give back to local charities and good causes. We cannot thank the festival enough for the past two years of donations: the Nomansland Festival organisers and committee, the sponsors and the visitors who made this wonderful event happen. Thank you from all of us within the Team for raising awareness for Mountain Rescue, for the generous donations and for hosting this special festival."