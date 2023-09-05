RESIDENTS are being asked to nominate a pub, community hall, garden, sports club or other treasured location in West Devon that would benefit from Government funding.
This is a rare chance to save local community assets that are at risk of being lost forever. West Devon Borough Council is encouraging locals to use Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities funding to apply for the money available for this round of applications, which has doubled to £2 million.
The amount organisations need to match fund is 20 per cent. Applications are open until Wednesday, October 11. Details can be found at: gov.uk/government/news/communities-urged-to-apply-for-funding-to-save-local-institutions