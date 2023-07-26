The North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team is asking the community to nominate them for the chance to win a £1,000 award.
The award is one of the Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards.
The more nominations the team receives, the higher their likelihood of winning.
The search and rescue team receives no government funding and relies solely on donations to remain operational and are on call 24/7 265 days a year.
To vote for the team and increase their chances of winning, use the following web link: https://movementforgood.com