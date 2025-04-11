The trust which runs the Royal Devon & Exeter Hospital has opened its Extraordinary People Awards and is looking for nominations from within the community.
The Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is asking patients, visitors and carers to nominate a staff member, team or volunteer in the ‘extraordinary care’ category.
There are 12 categories in the awards in total which celebrate the outstanding care, commitment and expertise of staff. The ‘extraordinary care’ award is the only award where the trust is seeking nominations directly from the public. Submissions will close on Friday, May 30 at 11.59pm.
Sam Higginson, chief executive at the Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our Extraordinary People Awards are such an important way to recognise the hard work and commitment of staff across our services and celebrate the incredible things they do!
“We had over 800 nominations last year and I want to encourage you to nominate those hospital staff and volunteers who have gone the extra mile in providing care at the Royal Devon.
“We know how hard they work every day, often in challenging circumstances – this is just one of the ways we can say thank you.”
Patients and carers can make their nomination online at www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/PublicNominationForm2025/ or request a paper copy of the nomination form by emailing: [email protected]. Alternatively the form can be downloaded at: www.royaldevon.nhs.uk/about-us/extraordinary-people-awards/
Winners of all the awards across the categories will be chosen by a panel of representatives from across the trust, and will be announced at a special celebration event at Sandy Park, Exeter on Friday, October 3.
The trust is looking for corporate sponsorship for the celebration event. Find out more at www.royaldevon.nhs.uk/about-us/extraordinary-people-awards/corporate-sponsorship/.