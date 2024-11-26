North Dartmoor Search and Rescue has issued a warning for anyone thinking of heading out on to the moors this winter.
The advice comes on the back of a rescue at Yes Tor of an experienced backpacker camper during a blizzard as snow hit the Okehampton area last week.
Despite being very well-prepared, the camper was caught out by the conditions and was rescued off the moor after becoming stranded.
The camper didn’t sustain any injuries, but the search and rescue team say the outcome could have been very different if he hadn’t been so well-prepared .
A spokesperson for North Dartmoor Search and Rescue said: “They are a frequent visitor to Dartmoor and had all the right kit; this meant they were not in a life-threatening situation or injured when we arrived.
“However, Dartmoor’s weather is changeable and unforgiving and can catch out even the most experienced of hikers and campers. The individual made the right call to ask for help before things deteriorated.”
The team from NDSR has provided a checklist of what to consider and pack before heading to the moors this winter.
“Check the weather forecast ahead of your trip. Plan for every eventuality and if there are weather warnings, take the advice and reschedule your trip.
“Ensure you have a fully charged mobile phone with a power bank. Tell a friend or family member your plans, locations and timings so they can call for help.
“Pack extra warm layers in your rucksack, and waterproofs including waterproof trousers and spare gloves, hats and socks, so if they do get wet, you can change them before you get cold.
“Wear sturdy footwear such as hiking boots with a high neck to protect the ankle, and consider a set of ice spikes and walking poles if the ground is icy and snow-covered.
“Take a shelter to protect yourself and those with you from the elements.
“Pack a map and compass and know how to use them as well as downloading your route on OS Maps so it is available offline on your mobile phone.
“Carry a torch and spare batteries even if you don't plan on being out after dark. Don’t rely on the torch on a mobile phone, as this uses up the battery on your lifeline to emergency services.”
In case of an emergency, call 999 and ask for the police or ambulance, and then for mountain rescue. Give the call handler your location and as much information as possible.
