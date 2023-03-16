Residents in North Tawton voiced worries at the annual town meeting last week about the behaviour of some of the construction workers on the housing development, known as Weavers Place.
Those living near the site raised a range of concerns with Jamie Snell, a representative of Allison Homes, which is overseeing the development, including problem parking, speeding, and mud on the road.
Residents argued that some construction workers were parking inconsiderately and causing dangerous blind spots for drivers trying to pull out. Others said they had witnessed incidents of speeding and were growing concerned that children or dogs could be hit, especially since there is currently no usable footpath.
Another resident asked whether Allison Homes would cover the costs of cleaning houses along the road into the construction site as their homes, some newly rendered, had become splattered with mud as a result of large construction vehicles driving by. Another asked how Allison Homes was going to mitigate the disruption to wildlife caused by the construction.
Mr Snell said he would take the residents’ concerns back to managers to investigate and resolve but confirmed that, in the past, the company had compensated nearby residents for muddying houses and saw no reason why it would not agree to do so in this case.
He added that Allison Homes ‘took community engagement very seriously.’
The Weavers Place development comprises 60 three and four bedroom homes including 25 affordable houses. Allison Homes is also responsible for the High Moor View housing development in Winkleigh, which received criticism last year after Winkleigh residents raised concerns that the construction workers were taking the spoil heaps too high. In response, Allison Homes said it had asked the ground workers to reduce the height.