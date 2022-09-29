North Tawton man given restraining order for harassing woman
Thursday 29th September 2022 11:28 am
A NORTH Tawton man has been tagged and given a restraining order for a campaign of harassment against a woman over six months.
Marc Kershaw, 33, of Strawberry Fields, bombarding the woman with texts, calls and messages via social media between December 30 last year and July 24 this year.
Pleading guilty at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Friday, September 23, he was given a restraining order lasting two years not to contact the victim of the harassment and another woman. Fitted with an electronic tag, he will be supported and monitored to stop drinking alcohol over the next year. He must also pay a surcharge of £95 to fund victim services.
