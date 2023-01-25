The first open mic session at The Copper Key Inn in North Tawton proved to be a resounding success as residents poured through the doors to hear local bands, musicians and singers perform.
Co-founded by North Tawton musicians Cathy Page and Wez Cutler, the event attracted a wider range of musicians from soloists to trios and from inexperienced to experienced open mic artists.
Cathy said: ‘We basically packed out the the Copper Key’s back room and had a really good attendance, audience wise as well. I’ve been to a lot of open mics in the past and we tend to get quite a lot of musicians turning up but not necessarily the audience to come and see them so you all listen to each other.
‘It was almost little bit overwhelming and I’m quite used to performing but I was the first one to go because I thought “well, it’s kind of our event so it would be unfair to make someone else” and it was already filled up - that rarely ever happens. If you’re first up you’re generally playing to three or four people but we had a groupful, we started filling up halfway through my sets and I just looked up and saw everybody and it was a bit like “oh wow, this is a really good turnout. We’re obviously onto something here.”
‘There’s obviously a need for it in the town and a desire to experience live music and we’re filling that gap.’
Cathy and Wez set up the sessions, which they now plan to hold on the second Wednesday of every month, to support musicians in the area and to inspire those who may not have played for a long time.
‘It’s a very inclusive event with we’re trying to encourage people of all levels and lots of different genres of music to come along,’ said Cathy. ‘The Copper Key’s a really nice venue for it because it’s very relaxed and I found that the audience was really quite attentive and they were really enjoying it and they were very encouraging.
‘That’s what you want - safe place to come and perform because when you’re doing open mic and you’re not used to it or you’re quite early on into your music practice then you get the odd mistake or you get a bit of stage fright. I think having that friendly audience is really good because it just encourages you and it builds up your confidence.’
The next session will take place on February 8 at The Copper Key in North Tawton from 7:30-10:30pm.
Anyone wishing to perform should arrive by 7pm in time to register their act.