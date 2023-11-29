RESIDENTS are warned of parking being suspended in parking bays on Fore Street, North Tawton, from the end of January.
South West Water (SWW) will be installing a new sewer main, which is out of date, to prevent flooding risks from bursts. Works will begin on Monday, January 22, and are expected to complete around Thursday, February 8.
There will be two-way traffic light suspension of bays for the duration of the works and access will be maintained to properties.
Anyone needing advice or assistance can call SWW helpline on 0344 346 2020 between 8am and 5pm Monday to Friday.
SWW thanks everyone for patience and promises to minimse disruption by completing as soon as possble.