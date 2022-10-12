Northlew resident cycles for Parkinson’s
A Northlew woman who has lived with the degenerative condition Parkinson’s for more than ten years is taking part in a duathlon on the Tarka Trail to raise funds for research into a cure.
Mags Jarvis, pictured above, plans to take part in the 40k challenge on Sunday, October 30. running 3k, then cycling 35k and then running a final 2k. Accompanied by friends and supporters, she plans to start at Petrockstow and take the trail to Bideford and back, notching up her distance in several there-and-backs.
Having set up a JustGiving page, she has already way exceeded her target to raise £750 for Parkinson’s UK, thanks to the generosity of supporters, so far raising £1,185.
Mags, 67, has been a competitive runner since her youth and has competed in many races as a member of Okehampton Running Club.
She has had Parkinson’s for more than ten years, a degenerative condition for which there is no cure. She has determinedly kept exercising, though, as she feels that this helps her symptoms, which as well as joint stiffness and tremors include low mood, as Parkinson’s Disease is known to deplete levels of feelgood chemical dopamine in the brain.
Originally Mags planned to run a half marathon as a fundraiser for Parkinson’s UK, but after suffering several knee injuries, first her left knee and then her right, she has altered her plans and got on her bike. Now cycling will form the bulk of her challenge, with a short run to start and end the challeng, and she is out training on her hybrid bike instead, training several times a week.
Mags said was encouraged not just by donations but also by the encouraging comments people have left on her Facebook page. She said: ‘One of the problems with Parkinson’s is it can make you feel depressed so this gives me a boost to know so many people ae behind me, the kind little comments people have written on the Just Giving page. Some of them say I’ve inspired them in their own running. so it is great if I’ve been able to do that as well. On the day a few friends have said they would come along and support me, which is lovely.’
See https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mags-jarvis to donate.
