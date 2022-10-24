Okehampton Flyers Gym, Trampoline & DMT Club trains at Parklands Leisure Centre and Okehampton College. The club has set up extra sessions in trampolining and tumbling this term for 3-18 year olds and is also trialling for its 5-9 year old squads. Children don’t need any experience of gym or trampolining to trial. For more information or to apply for their squad trials, please email Vicki at [email protected]