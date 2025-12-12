Okehampton Baptist Church’s Christmas pantivity was an unusual and light-hearted take on the traditional story of the Nativity.
The performance was staged at Okehampton Baptist Church on Friday and Saturday, December 5 and 6 with a final performance on Wednesday, December 10 at St James Primary School, with the schoolchildren providing the nativity tableau.
Jo Drew from the baptist church said: “Over 50 adults and children from the local community were involved in selling tickets, acting and serving refreshments – and we had so much fun! This year the script was called 'Don't tell him Spike’. Reporters were jostling for news of the newborn King. The message of Jesus as the saviour of the world, humbly born to us, was loud and clear as the nativity unfolded.”
